Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Shares of Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) rose 12.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrizia in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21.

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

