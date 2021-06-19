Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Shares Up 6.1%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.83. 362,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 422% from the average session volume of 69,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The stock has a market cap of $155.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

