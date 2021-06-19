BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Shares Up 1%

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 163.68 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 162.80 ($2.13). 812,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 659,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.20 ($2.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 21.11 and a quick ratio of 21.11. The stock has a market cap of £932.70 million and a PE ratio of -23.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.73.

BMO Global Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:BGSC)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

