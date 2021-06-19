Unido EP Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.32 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $151,885.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00059510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00134767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00184580 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,079.96 or 1.00097356 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.55 or 0.00863293 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,786,217 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

