ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading Up 89.4% Over Last Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $316,901.26 and $44.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 89.4% against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.60 or 0.00763558 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 198.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002292 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 75,995,625,216 coins and its circulating supply is 14,491,131,921 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.