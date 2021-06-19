Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will post sales of $50.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.94 million and the highest is $53.31 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $38.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $207.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.78 million to $218.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $241.61 million, with estimates ranging from $198.71 million to $265.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.28. 2,838,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 100,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after buying an additional 505,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 254,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 152,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

