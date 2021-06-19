Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Price Hits $0.0000

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $29,115.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grumpy.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00059094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00024797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.83 or 0.00735700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00083571 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,509,105,364,693 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRUMPYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.