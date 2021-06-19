Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will post sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wipro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the lowest is $2.24 billion. Wipro reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year sales of $9.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $10.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $11.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WIT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Wipro by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after buying an additional 2,384,291 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 756,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 300,290 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares during the period. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WIT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. 7,331,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,715. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

