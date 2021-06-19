Zacks: Analysts Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Aterian reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aterian.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATER. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aterian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of ATER traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. 540,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 4.26. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

