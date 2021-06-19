RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of RMBL stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. 105,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,629. The company has a market capitalization of $123.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 210.20%. The business had revenue of $104.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that RumbleON will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RumbleON stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of RumbleON worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

