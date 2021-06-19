Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $87.26 million and approximately $504,187.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Handshake has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,107.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,187.73 or 0.06231613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $557.14 or 0.01586965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00440249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00147070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.90 or 0.00763082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.54 or 0.00445897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.68 or 0.00369381 BTC.

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 397,062,681 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

