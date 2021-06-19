Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Shares Up 1.1%

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) shares shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 226 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.95). 38,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 48,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50 ($2.92).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.15%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.