Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Shares Down 2.1%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.55. 4,896,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 979,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

