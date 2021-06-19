Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.91.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ADNT traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.04. 1,708,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.29. Adient has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.68.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Adient by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

