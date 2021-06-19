Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will post $31.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.05 million. Two Harbors Investment posted sales of $45.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year sales of $128.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $148.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $125.82 million, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $151.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. 18,892,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,029. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

