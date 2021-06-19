Stem (NYSE:STEM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stem (NYSE:STEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $147 million-147 million.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Stem alerts:

Shares of STEM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,903,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,338. Stem has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.77.

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.