Peony Hits Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, Peony has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $1,622.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00057170 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001315 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 10,394,445 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

