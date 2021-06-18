Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (UGOTCHI)

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can currently be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00003827 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $2,985.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00059179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00136108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00183769 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,340.33 or 1.00299734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002957 BTC.

About Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection directly using US dollars.

