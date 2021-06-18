Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $370.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $370.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,426,000 after acquiring an additional 178,370 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after acquiring an additional 156,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,532,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock traded down $11.06 on Friday, reaching $313.14. 644,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,726. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

