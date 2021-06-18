Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.21. Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $5.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

CZR traded down $3.77 on Friday, reaching $100.06. 4,750,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,177. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.19. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

