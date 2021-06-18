Cryptrust Market Cap Tops $44,080.75 (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded 46% lower against the dollar. Cryptrust has a market cap of $44,080.75 and approximately $1,771.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00059123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00135730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00184186 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,410.92 or 1.01029758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

