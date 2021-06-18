Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.36 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

PRCH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. 1,948,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.11. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

