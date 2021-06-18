Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.44 million-48.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.68 million.

Shares of Reed’s stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,899. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $100.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 239.42% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.