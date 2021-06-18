WABnetwork Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 53.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $60,352.73 and $18.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00059109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.90 or 0.00736149 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00043383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083354 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WAB is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

