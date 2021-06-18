AMEPAY Price Hits $0.0273 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $135,049.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00059228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00136431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00183502 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.95 or 0.00868887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,547.25 or 1.00298404 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.