$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.79. Copart posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,415. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.95.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Copart by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Copart by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,974,000 after purchasing an additional 707,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,913,000 after purchasing an additional 499,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

