Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.480-3.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.29 billion-28.29 billion.

BRDCY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. 529,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.19. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRDCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgestone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bridgestone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

