UniLend 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.55 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $23.92 million and $2.55 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00059104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00024901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.58 or 0.00735645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00043331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00083347 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

