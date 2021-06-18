Idena Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $33,526.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idena has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00058882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00135994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00183924 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 70,341,921 coins and its circulating supply is 44,664,515 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

