HYCON Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, HYCON has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $180,995.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00087518 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000281 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,024,070,106 coins and its circulating supply is 2,674,070,105 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

