Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $38.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. FIX lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th.

ATUS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,877,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 311,986 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 705,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

