Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT at $117.50

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $93.76. 525,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.02. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -203.83 and a beta of 0.21. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,787 shares of company stock valued at $703,675. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

