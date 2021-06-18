Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT at $117.50

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.50.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $93.76. 525,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.02. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -203.83 and a beta of 0.21. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,787 shares of company stock valued at $703,675. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.