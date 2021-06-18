$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.92. PJT Partners posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.89 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE PJT traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $69.95. 279,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,809. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 146.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,443,000 after acquiring an additional 320,300 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 247.4% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 308,701 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in PJT Partners by 63.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 297,186 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 569.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 118,734 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 58.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

