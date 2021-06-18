Zacks: Analysts Expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report sales of $88.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.72 million and the highest is $93.90 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $135.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $377.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $369.77 million to $382.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $440.45 million, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $513.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHRS shares. TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,432. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

