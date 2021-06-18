Bitcoin Classic Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 235% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $156,960.43 and $36,446.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004082 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002685 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.