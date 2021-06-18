stETH Tops 24 Hour Volume of $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

stETH Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

