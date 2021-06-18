WaykiChain (WICC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59.62 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $55.19 million and $59.62 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000735 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00059638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.25 or 0.00736206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00083078 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WICC is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

