Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $97.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of CTG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 41,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,824. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,455.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 186.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

