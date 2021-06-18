Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.38 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOV. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $5.61. 312,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a market cap of $7.31 million, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.87. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $47,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $131,688.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,435. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.