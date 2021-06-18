DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.07 million and approximately $327,222.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00059635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.45 or 0.00737528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00043542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00082974 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,585,542,651 coins. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

