Zacks: Analysts Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $660.37 Million

Brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to post $660.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $612.38 million to $710.76 million. Copart reported sales of $525.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Copart by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Copart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Copart by 32.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 349,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 86,668 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.14. 1,695,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,415. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.95. Copart has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

