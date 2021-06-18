Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $381.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $330,125.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,941,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,976 shares of company stock valued at $41,517,365. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,579,000 after buying an additional 279,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,368. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

