Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $20.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 1,071,188 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 848,429 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $8,523,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 479,407 shares during the period. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. 2,873,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,308. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.74. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.19.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

