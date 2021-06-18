Zacks: Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,300%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. 2,485,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,594. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 4.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

