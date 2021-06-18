Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:ROOT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.71. 4,124,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,613. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -2.23. Root has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth $7,087,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth about $26,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth about $20,624,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,213,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

