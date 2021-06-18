Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of FELE traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.76. The company had a trading volume of 301,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.50. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

