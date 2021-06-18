Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,530,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the May 13th total of 11,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.18.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,551,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,676. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

