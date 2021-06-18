Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the May 13th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 84,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $794,015.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $47,900.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $398,872.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,729 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRO. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 235,839 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 266,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 172,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 105,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.55. 145,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,643. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $9.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

