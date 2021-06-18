W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.61. 697,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,112. W. R. Grace & Co. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 185.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,589,000 after acquiring an additional 129,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,204,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter worth $30,475,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after buying an additional 33,759 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

