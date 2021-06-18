$94.11 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to announce sales of $94.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.50 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $89.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $385.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $384.63 million to $386.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $403.09 million, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $404.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $97.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CTG. TheStreet raised Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 130,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 113.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 327,981 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth about $2,483,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth about $1,609,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 30,982 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. 41,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,824. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $147.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

